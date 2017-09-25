Tips to keep cool for less in the late-season heat

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s been hotter than usual for this time of year, and we still have a couple more days to go.

To make sure the heat wave doesn’t show up on your next energy bill, 6 News caught up with Consumers Energy for reminders on how to stay cool and save money.

The first thing you can do is keep your air conditioner clean. Consumers Energy spokesperson Terry DeDoes said this will create an unobstructed air flow to keep costs down.

“You want to keep that air conditioning unit clean, make sure there’s not debris in there, make sure the filter replaced or cleaned often so it’s operating efficiently,” DeDoes said. “We recommend setting that at about 78 degrees when you’re home and higher when you’re away. It’s great if you have a programmable thermostat…you can set that to cool your house back down to a comfortable level shortly before you arrive.”

Other things you can do are utilize fans, block windows that let in a lot of sun throughout the day and avoid using any hot appliances while it’s still hot out.