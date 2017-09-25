Some mid-Michigan schools closing early amid fall heat wave

DETROIT (AP) – Some Michigan schools are closing early for the day amid a fall heat wave that’s broken records for high temperatures across the state.

There are some school districts in mid-Michigan that are changing their schedules today.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District is sending home students following a half-day Monday and canceling afternoon sports. Schools in the Grand Rapids area also are among those closing early. The heat wave continues through Tuesday.

In the Detroit area, the National Weather Service says Saturday’s high of 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) surpassed the record of 89 degrees Fahrenheit (31.5 Celsius) for Sept. 23 set in 1937, while a high of 89 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday tied the record from Sept. 24, 1891.

In western Michigan and the Flint area, record highs were reached for four consecutive days. Temperatures will be cooler on Thursday and Friday.

