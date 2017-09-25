Some Lions kneel, team links arms in response to Trump

DETROIT (AP) – Several Detroit Lions players kneeled during the national anthem and linked arms with standing players, the coach and team owner – part of a unified protest against comments made by President Donald Trump.

The team’s actions came Sunday before the game against the Atlanta Falcons, which also had some players kneeling and team members locking arms.

Many teams reacted similarly to Trump, who criticized players protesting during the anthem. He suggested that Friday NFL owners should fire players who kneel.

Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford was among numerous owners to issue statements supporting the players’ right to protest.

After belting out “brave,” Lions’ anthem singer Rico Lavelle bent to his knee, bowed his head and raised a fist.

Some fans booed at Ford Field during the actions.

