“Sammy” Pet Of The Day September 25

(WLNS) – Meet Sammy, our Pet of The Day today. 8-year-old Sammy is a sweet older boy. It seems Sammy has had some tough times in his past. His hearing is definitely impaired. He weighs about 45 pounds. He seems to do well with other dogs and pretty much keeps to himself. Sammy does not do well with kitties. He walks nicely in a harness, loves going for walks and rides nicely too!

Sammy is a guy who enjoys a good time and is looking for a loving family for his senior years. He has been spayed, is current on his vaccinations, has a registered microchip and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Sammy by contacting the Eaton County Humane Society at 269-749-9440.

