“Sammy” Pet Of The Day September 25

By Published:

(WLNS) – Meet Sammy, our Pet of The Day today. 8-year-old Sammy is a sweet older boy. It seems Sammy has had some tough times in his past. His hearing is definitely impaired. He weighs about 45 pounds. He seems to do well with other dogs and pretty much keeps to himself. Sammy does not do well with kitties. He walks nicely in a harness, loves going for walks and rides nicely too!
Sammy is a guy who enjoys a good time and is looking for a loving family for his senior years. He has been spayed, is current on his vaccinations, has a registered microchip and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Sammy by contacting the Eaton County Humane Society at 269-749-9440.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s