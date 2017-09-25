Man shot on Lansing’s south side, search is on for suspect

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing Police are searching today for the person or people responsible for shooting a man last night in the city.

Police say they responded to a shots fired complaint around 9:30 p.m. on the 300 block of East Edgewood, that’s on the south side of Lansing.

When investigators arrived they found evidence of a shooting but no one was there.

In the meantime a local hospital called police and told them they were treating a man for a gunshot wound.

Police spoke with the 26-year-old victim.

He confirmed the shooting but didn’t say anything else about what happened.

If you have any information you are asked to call Lansing Police.