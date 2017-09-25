Late-season heat impacts local farmer’s harvests

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – From soybean fields, to apple orchards, the recent hot and dry weather has forced some farmers to change up their routines, and others to even start harvesting early.

For apple growers, the heat is causing a logistical issue. Kevin Rombson, a horticulture specialist with the Michigan Farm Bureau says the heat leaves growers with no cool place to keep the year’s harvest.

“Because it’s so warm out we don’t have the cool temperatures at night to bring the heat out of the apple so growers are having to leave apples to sit out longer than just one afternoon or one evening,” Rombson explained.

On the other hand, those who grow field crops have had to start harvesting earlier than they normally would.

Kate Thiel, a field crop specialist with the Michigan Farm Bureau says any long term effects wont be seen for a while.

“Big picture some of the concerns that we may have as a result of this long dry spell as well as this warm weather, on top of that earlier harvest would be is there an impact to the yield,” Thiel said.

But if you’re worried the heat might affect prices at the grocery store, you can breathe easy.

“At the consumer level at our supermarkets you wont see a change or anything like that,” Rombson said. “In fact, you wont even see the changes as you go onto the different orchards that you go on to as it’s Fall.”

“The impact from this earlier harvest isn’t going to be felt be the consumers at the grocery story any time soon, it’s more going to be felt by the farmer now and the need to get out in the fields and move forward from that perspective,” Thiel said.