How hot is too hot for school?

The hot temperatures are forcing several local school districts to send kids home early and cancel after school activities because of the lack of air-conditioning in classrooms.

In an effort to stay hydrated, health officers say keeping a water bottle on hand is essential.

“Our body has ways and mechanisms to try and keep our temperature down, but we need to replace that fluid that we’re loosing in the extreme heat,” says Nurse Practitioner at Sparrow Medical Group, Deanna Wennberg.

Wennberg says just as the temperatures outside begin to climb, so do the temperatures inside your body.

“When it ventures outside your normal temperature then your body stops compensating for that and then you get other problems,” says Wennberg.

Wennberg says those problems can include things like increased heart rate, confusion, and can even lead stroke.

She says the younger the child, the harder it is for them to cope with increases in body temperature.

It may also be one reason why many school officials made the decision to cut classes short on days like today instead of putting kids in a hot, sticky classroom where they may be easily distracted.

“You’re more focused on not being comfortable and not necessarily what somebody else is saying to you and trying to teach you,” says Wennberg.

But it goes beyond just the classroom, Wennberg says parents should keep an extra eye on their kids if they play outdoor sports, especially those who wear pads and extra clothing.

Because if the temperatures is just right, it could lead to the perfect recipe for heat exhaustion.

“You might feel a little nauseated, maybe a little dizzy, more of the extreme side is that you might pass out,” says Wennberg.

If you find yourself feeling any of those symptoms, and you’ve been out in the heat, Wennberg says head straight to the emergency room.