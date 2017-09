LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – For the last few days we’ve been feeling extreme heat with temperatures soaring into the 90s.

And now it’s affecting the state’s apple crop.

Growers say the high temperatures are making it hard to keep Honeycrisp, Sweet, Tango and golden apples fresh.

The hot weather is keeping farmers on their toes to make sure the apples are cooled properly before shipment.

Officials say the warm weather allows carbon dioxide to accumulate which could spoil the fruit if it’s not cooled.