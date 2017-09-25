Eaton Rapids Public Schools defends not closing school because of extreme heat

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – There has been record-setting heat in Mid-Michigan and schools across the state have closed. However, Eaton Rapids Public Schools decided to stay open and defended their decision on social media.

The message posted on Facebook:

“We don’t take lightly the decision to close school. Many factors need to be considered including and most importantly the safety and well-being of our students and staff. Closing the schools can also be very disruptive to the community as many parents need to make alternative childcare plans. We are only given six “free” closure days before we need to make them up. These make-up days usually happen at the end of the year, in mid-June when we more often see unusually warm weather. The decision to keep our schools open during this unusual September heat was made taking these and other factors into consideration.

We understand that there are some students who may not tolerate these conditions and we are taking precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses. Ice, coolers, and popsicles have been generously donated to the lower grades to add to our existing efforts to keep our students comfortable. There are also airconditioned spaces in all of the building where students can go if the heat becomes overwhelming. Our teachers will also be paying attention to the students and will help as needed.

We also trust and understand that parents will do what is right for their kids.

We want everyone to understand that your concerns are not falling on deaf ears and we appreciate your feedback.”