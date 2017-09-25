Campus sex assault summit takes place during changes from Trump administration

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan’s first family was front and center Monday morning at an event aimed at ending campus sexual assault.

6 News was at Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti for the event, asking about the work they’re doing and how a recent move from the Trump administration is impacting them.

Campus sexual assault is an issue that’s close to Michigan’s first family.

“We need to have honesty about how big this problem is,” said Michigan Governor Rick Snyder.

The third annual Let’s End Campus Sexual Assault Summit was organized by First Lady Sue Snyder and First Daughter Kelsey Snyder.

“We have almost 500 people here today,” said Sue Snyder.

It brings together college officials, employees, and students to learn how they can handle all aspects of sexual assault.

“How do we help these survivors, what do we do, what don’t we do,” said Sue Snyder.

On Friday, the U.S. Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, rolled back campus sexual assault policies put in place by the Obama administration.

DeVos believes those policies favored accusers and pushed colleges to quickly find students guilty of sexual assault without strong evidence.

Critics of the decision say it will discourage students from reporting assaults and make campuses less safe.

But the Snyders say change is needed.

“I’ve talked to Betsy DeVos. I’ve shown her what we’ve done in the state. And I told her we’re here for a resource. We just know that what we have now is not working for everyone. And there’s nothing wrong with that, to change that and make it a better policy. And I think that everybody just needs to sit back and see what’s going to happen,” said Sue Snuder.

Michigan State University and other universities across the state have recently been accused of mishandling sexual assault investigations.

6 News Reporter Aaron Dimick asked the governor what state government could do to hold them accountable.

“The executive office and people within state government are trying to work with the experts you’re seeing at conferences like this. And saying ‘How can we work with our universities to better communicate these kind of issues’,” said Rick Snyder.