WATCH: Williamston man meets woman who saved his life with CPR

Published:

(WLNS) – Life puts people in situations they might never expect. 6 News photojournalist Corey Petee captured the moment when we witnessed Bill Fate meeting Wendy Jones, the woman who saved his life with CPR. It’s one of those special stories that we hope demonstrates the power of one person’s decision to get personally involved.

