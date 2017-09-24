Same-sex couple speaks out over challenge to adopt

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit against the State of Michigan Wednesday on behalf of two same sex couples who say they were turned away from adopting a child because of their sexual orientation.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says there are nearly 13,000 children in foster care in our state.

Kristy and Dana Dumont, a married couple living in Dimondale, are hoping to change those numbers by adopting a child of their own… but they say, they’re being denied that right.

“I can’t believe they didn’t even know us and they turned us away,” says Dana Dumont.

“We called and we said, would you work with my wife and I, and the answer was no. And it was solely on the reason that we were two women married together,” says Kristy Dumont.

Kristy and Dana bought a house with a lot of space and now they’re looking to fill it by adding a child to their family.

They want to adopt locally, but child placement agencies in the area are making it harder than they ever expected.

“We feel like we’re kind, loving people and for them just to close the doors on us that quickly, it was devastating,” says Kristy.

Dana says the faith-based agencies they reached out to don’t allow same-sex couples to adopt a child.

“If it’s happening to us, it’s happening to many other people out there,” says Kristy.

Turns out, they were right.

Another Michigan couple is dealing with the same problem and once the ACLU got involved, it filed a lawsuit against the State of Michigan on behalf of the Dumonts.

The suit argues that state-contracted child-placing agencies, funded by tax-payers should not be allowed to turn away qualified families on the basis of sexual orientation.

It also asks a federal court to strike down a 2015 law that allows faith-based child placement agencies to deny services if they conflict with religious beliefs.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services declined to comment on the lawsuit due to pending litigation.

The Michigan Catholic Conference issued a statement in response to the lawsuit calling it mean spirited, divisive, and intolerant.

But the Dumont’s say they hope this legal action will shed light on an issue that could be affecting thousands of children in foster care.