Jackson Police investigating shooting homicide

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Jackson Police are investigating the homicide of 34 year-old Rickey Dempsey of Jackson.

Officers were dispatched to the report of a shooting just after 3:00 a.m. in the 200 block of Detroit Street where a party was happening.

Authorities say minutes after they arrived on scene, the victim showed up to the Henry Ford Allegiance Emergency Department.

Dempsey, the victim, was transported to the Henry Ford Allegiance Emergency Department by an acquaintance and shortly after arriving, was pronounced deceased.

Police say the shooting is believed to have occurred in the parking lot in the area where the party was taking place.

At this time, no suspects have been arrested and the investigation is still ongoing.

Jackson Police is asking the public to call Detective Richard Burkart at 517-768-8770 or Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 855-840-7867 if you have any information.

Stay with 6 News for updates.