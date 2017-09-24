Haslett church shines light on “going green”

HASLETT, Mich. (WLNS) – Earlier this year, 6 News introduced you to the Haslett Community Church…a church that installed solar panels on its rooftop in an effort to “go green.”

Church officials say the solar panels have only been up and running for a few months, but they’ve sparked so much community interest that church members decided to hold a forum to teach those how to “go green.”

“We’re hoping that more and more people will be able to say that they have the largest array in Meridian Township,” said David Arnosti, a Green Team member at Haslett Community Church.

Arnosti says it’s relatively simple for people to get involved with keeping an environmentally friendly community.

“It’s something that individuals can contribute to in very meaningful ways because you don’t have to build a gigantic solar project to make renewable energy,” Arnosti stated.

Two years ago today, Haslett Community Church decided to take a leap of faith and install more than 60 solar panels on its rooftop.

Pastor Kurt Kirchoff says he’s happy the church made the switch because these solar panels have cut the church’s electric bill in half.

“It’s our assumption given the planning we did for this project that it’ll save us usually about $3,000 a year,” said Kirchoff.

This success story grabbed the attention of those in the community with many wondering how they, too can “go green.”

According to “Peninsula Solar” creator Ian Olmsted, it starts with your utility company.

“Locally in Michigan, Board of Water and Light is a great resource, Consumers Energy…you can look to them for reliable information on solar,” said Olmsted.

Olmsted says utility companies offer different solar packages based on what’s suitable for you.

While prices vary depending on the size of your home, he says it’s worth it in the end because it can save you hundreds if not thousands of dollars in electricity costs.

If you’d like more information on how you can “go green,” head to the “Seen on 6” section of our website.