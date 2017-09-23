Former Ingham County Prosecutor scheduled for early release from Clinton County Jail

Former Ingham County Prosecutor, Stuart Dunnings III, who was convicted last year for sex-related crimes is set to get out of jail at 12:01am Sunday morning.

After serving 1-year behind bars, Dunnings will be free to walk the streets are early as tomorrow morning.

The former Ingham County Prosecutor was sentenced last November to 3-years probation with the first year to be served in jail.

While he’ll still have 2 more years probation, officials say he’s getting out because of good behavior.

Dunnings served as a Prosecutor for Ingham County for nearly 20-years and according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, during that time Dunnings would reach out to women through escort websites and pay for sex with them in three different counties.

Dunnings was caught in March of 2016 and arrested.

His alleged crimes brought several charges against him.

Dunnings pleaded guilty in August of 2016 to a felony misconduct in office and a misdemeanor charge of soliciting a prostitute.

