First responders urge football fans to stay cool during MSU/Notre Dame game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “Go green!” “Go Irish!”

Despite the heat, MSU’s campus was filled with thousands of football fans who showed up to watch today’s show-down between MSU and Notre Dame.

Because the rivalry game attracts so many people, first responders, including East Lansing Fire Lieutenant Garron Vasilion says extra paramedics are brought in for emergencies.

“Today we will have by the end of the shift five total ambulances available to respond to the city and on campus,” said Vasilion.

Vasilion says when a large crowd flocks to campus on game days, he always expects the unexpected…especially today with temperatures rising above 80 degrees.

“It can be anything from allergic reactions due to bee stings, to heat related emergencies or cold related emergencies in the later games of the season,” Vasilion stated.

The heat and alcohol don’t mix well, either and first responders say they receive a number of calls related to that but East Lansing Police Deputy Chief Steve Gonzalez says all has stayed calm so far.

“We haven’t had any significant calls for incapacitated subjects, we haven’t had very many medical calls but I do expect that to increase as we get later in the night,” said Deputy Chief Gonzalez.

And as we inch closer to kick off, MSU Police Captain Doug Monette wants to remind everyone to stay hydrated.

“It’s very warm as you can tell and the more opportunities that people can consume water, the better off they’ll be,” Captain Monette stated.

“If you are going to take part in tailgate celebrations and consume alcohol today, we just ask that you do that as responsibly as possible and just be mindful that the heat plays a role and maybe add that into the equation a little bit,” Vasilion added.