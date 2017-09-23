5th Quarter prep football scores September 22

Friday’s scores:
Ada Forest Hills Eastern 31, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 13
Adrian Lenawee Christian 68, Detroit Universal 6
Algonac 39, Croswell-Lexington 27
Alma 48, Shepherd 28
Almont 35, Armada 0
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 41, Tol. Scott, Ohio 6
Atlanta 62, Traverse City Grand Traverse Academy 8
AuGres-Sims 52, Mancelona 16
Auburn Hills Avondale 21, Royal Oak 7
Battle Creek Central 26, Niles 7
Battle Creek Harper Creek 49, Battle Creek Pennfield 17
Bay City All Saints 58, Akron-Fairgrove 14
Bear Lake 64, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 8
Beaverton 41, Roscommon 0
Belding 42, Wyoming Lee 12
Belleville 58, Dearborn 0
Bellevue 70, Burr Oak 8
Benton Harbor 62, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 26
Birch Run 47, North Branch 0
Birmingham Groves 32, Farmington Hills Harrison 31, OT
Blanchard Montabella 37, Merrill 18
Blissfield 25, Brooklyn Columbia Central 14
Bloomfield Hills 48, Troy Athens 0
Boyne City 21, Grayling 6
Breckenridge 44, Coleman 6
Brighton 30, Livonia Stevenson 10
Brown City 70, Memphis 12
Brownstown Woodhaven 27, Allen Park 19
Burton Atherton 50, Genesee 6
Caledonia 35, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 8
Camden-Frontier 63, North Adams-Jerome 6
Canton 56, Novi 12
Caro 14, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 13
Carrollton 58, Standish-Sterling 19
Carson City-Crystal 51, Ashley 14
Cassopolis 45, Eau Claire 0
Cedarville 54, Pellston 6
Centreville 42, Bangor 7
Cheboygan 22, Kalkaska 15
Chelsea 23, Adrian 10
Clare 42, Harrison 14
Clarkston 48, Oxford 0
Climax-Scotts 52, Athens 15
Clinton 20, Sand Creek 13
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 45, Warren Mott 12
Clinton Township Clintondale 30, Hazel Park 14
Coldwater 35, Jackson Northwest 7
Coloma 41, Constantine 0
Concord 56, Bronson 16
Crystal Falls Forest Park 36, Phillips, Wis. 18
Dansville 61, Potterville 6
DeWitt 59, Lansing Waverly 12
Dearborn Divine Child 29, Detroit U-D Jesuit 24
Dearborn Edsel Ford 41, Garden City 13
Detroit Cass Tech 35, DCP-Northwestern 0
Detroit Central 59, Detroit Douglass 0
Detroit Denby 49, Detroit Pershing 6
Detroit East English 40, Detroit Delta Prep 6
Detroit Ford 12, Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 0
Detroit King 60, Detroit Renaissance 0
Detroit Mumford 13, Detroit Cody 7
Detroit Southeastern 30, Detroit Communication & Media Arts 8
Detroit University Science 42, Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 8
Detroit Western International 24, Detroit Osborn 0
East Grand Rapids 46, Wyoming 0
East Lansing 44, Lansing Eastern 12
Edwardsburg 76, South Haven 6
Elk Rapids 20, Benzie Central 14
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 20, Cass City 14
Engadine 28, Bellaire 16
Escanaba 35, Sault Ste Marie 6
Evart 34, Manton 29
Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 48, Sterling Heights 6
Farmington 46, Pontiac 6
Fennville 35, Martin 6
Fenton 49, Clio 12
Ferndale 36, North Farmington 0
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 52, Bay City John Glenn 14
Flint Southwestern 21, Bay City Western 13
Flushing 43, Holly 21
Fowlerville 21, Eaton Rapids 20, OT
Frankenmuth 47, Bridgeport 42
Frankfort 52, Johannesburg-Lewiston 14
Fraser 31, Port Huron 14
Freeland 35, Midland Bullock Creek 6
Gibraltar Carlson 41, Southgate Anderson 20
Gladstone 20, Ishpeming 8
Gladwin 23, Farwell 0
Goodrich 23, Otisville Lakeville 0
Grand Blanc 50, Wayne Memorial 14
Grand Ledge 28, Okemos 20
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 47, Spring Lake 0
Grand Rapids Christian 48, Cedar Springs 44
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 51, Grand Rapids Northview 16
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 42, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 14
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 42, Hopkins 28
Grand Rapids South Christian 37, Wayland Union 14
Grand Rapids West Catholic 41, Coopersville 0
Grandville 28, East Kentwood 14
Grass Lake 41, Vandercook Lake 6
Grosse Ile 20, Flat Rock 17
Grosse Pointe North 26, Grosse Pointe South 23, 2OT
Hamtramck 28, Ecorse 20
Hancock 42, Calumet 24
Harbor Beach 28, Sandusky 24
Harbor Springs 20, St. Ignace LaSalle 16, OT
Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 36, Detroit Old Redford 0
Hart 14, Shelby 7
Hartford 39, Decatur 38
Hartland 21, Salem 7
Haslett 38, Charlotte 13
Hemlock 27, St. Charles 6
Holland 52, Hamilton 19
Holland West Ottawa 20, Hudsonville 7
Holt 45, Lansing Everett 14
Houghton Lake 54, Sanford-Meridian 16
Hudson 74, Erie-Mason 12
Hudsonville Unity Christian 40, Comstock Park 35
Ida 16, Dundee 6
Indian River-Inland Lakes 16, East Jordan 12
Ishpeming Westwood 34, Iron Mountain 0
Ithaca 63, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 0
Jackson 35, Lansing Sexton 28
Jackson Lumen Christi 33, Marshall 3
Kent City 49, Lakeview 23
Kinde-North Huron 46, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 8
Kingsford 54, Wausau East, Wis. 21
Kingston 64, Lawrence 42
L’Anse 20, Hurley, Wis. 18
Laingsburg 33, Fowler 0
Lake City 20, Beal City 14
Lake Fenton 24, Byron 6
Lake Odessa Lakewood 55, Stockbridge 6
Lapeer 52, Mount Pleasant 27
Lawton 28, Galesburg-Augusta 0
Linden 38, Flint Kearsley 6
Livonia Churchill 32, Westland John Glenn 5
Livonia Franklin 21, Howell 0
Lowell 21, Greenville 7
Macomb Dakota 31, Sterling Heights Stevenson 19
Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 35, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 6
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 41, Royal Oak Shrine 38, OT
Madison Heights Lamphere 41, Center Line 22
Madison Heights Madison 28, Marine City 24
Manchester 42, Jackson East Jackson 6
Manistee Catholic Central 68, Baldwin 28
Maple City Glen Lake 49, Charlevoix 0
Marcellus 30, Bloomingdale 6
Marion 26, Mesick 16
Marquette 27, Petoskey 26
Marysville 49, Clawson 27
Mayville 50, Burton Madison 0
McBain 36, Leroy Pine River 0
Melvindale 38, Lincoln Park 28
Mendon 42, White Pigeon 7
Menominee 62, Southern Door, Wis. 26
Merritt Academy def. Caseville, forfeit
Michigan Center 36, Addison 24
Midland 42, Bay City Central 35, OT
Midland Dow 42, Flint Powers 14
Milan 8, Monroe Jefferson 6
Millington 70, Essexville Garber 38
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 21, New Boston Huron 10
Montague 46, Whitehall 44
Montrose 37, Corunna 20
Morenci 44, Britton-Deerfield 15
Morley-Stanwood 41, Holton 7
Morrice 40, Flint International 28
Mount Morris 20, Durand 14
Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 64, Vestaburg 26
Munising 34, Manistique 8
Muskegon 61, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 0
Muskegon Catholic Central 55, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 13
Muskegon Heights 36, Ludington 27
Muskegon Mona Shores 42, Jenison 7
Muskegon Oakridge 24, Ravenna 6
Muskegon Orchard View 50, Manistee 28
Napoleon 40, Hanover-Horton 13
Negaunee 34, Gwinn 6
New Buffalo 50, Bridgman 7
New Lothrop 56, Flint Hamady 34
Newaygo 34, Big Rapids 27
Niles Brandywine 46, Three Oaks River Valley 8
North Muskegon 45, Mason County Central 0
Northland Pines, Wis. 20, Gogebic Miners 14
Norway 28, Bark River-Harris 14
Oak Park 48, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 0
Olivet 35, Vermontville Maple Valley 12
Onaway 52, Charlton Heston 14
Onekama 54, Suttons Bay 18
Onsted 31, Hillsdale 7
Ontonagon 34, Iron Mountain North Dickinson 6
Ortonville Brandon 69, Owosso 24
Oscoda 35, Rogers City 0
Ottawa Lake Whiteford 67, Adrian Madison 0
Ovid-Elsie 53, Pinconning 6
Parchment 8, Buchanan 7
Parma Western 26, Hastings 14
Peck 36, Owendale-Gagetown 6
Perry 29, Leslie 19
Petersburg Summerfield 28, Whitmore Lake 15
Pewamo-Westphalia 48, Fulton-Middleton 7
Pickford 58, Posen 12
Pinckney 56, Dexter 21
Plainwell 53, Dowagiac Union 8
Plymouth 35, Northville 34
Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 49, Harper Woods 0
Port Huron Northern 27, Eastpointe East Detroit 24
Portage Central 31, Battle Creek Lakeview 0
Portage Northern 21, Kalamazoo Central 6
Portland 35, Lansing Catholic 6
Portland St. Patrick 42, Tekonsha 22
Rapid River 71, Carney-Nadeau 0
Reading 13, Quincy 12
Redford Thurston 53, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 12
Redford Union 39, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 0
Reed City 54, Howard City Tri-County 6
Reese 28, Vassar 21
Remus Chippewa Hills 27, Grant 7
Richmond 34, Capac 12
River Rouge 50, Detroit University Prep 0
Riverview 51, Carleton Airport 28
Riverview Gabriel Richard 43, Macomb Lutheran North 32
Rochester 28, Birmingham Seaholm 27
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 48, Southfield Christian 12
Rockford 39, Grand Haven 10
Romulus 35, Livonia Clarenceville 0
Rudyard 64, Brimley 0
Saginaw 42, Davison 0
Saginaw Heritage 35, Saginaw Arthur Hill 0
Saginaw Nouvel 33, Flint Beecher 12
Saginaw Swan Valley 45, Chesaning 19
Saranac 33, Bath 18
Saugatuck 40, Gobles 6
Schoolcraft 42, Delton Kellogg 14
South Lyon 42, Milford 7
Southfield A&T 24, Lake Orion 16
Sparta 34, Allendale 31
Springport 40, Homer 12
St. Clair 21, St. Clair Shores South Lake 18
St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 27, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 24
St. Johns 40, Mason 13
St. Joseph 42, Mattawan 7
St. Louis 25, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 14
Stanton Central Montcalm 66, Fremont 30
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 52, Detroit Cesar Chavez 0
Stevensville Lakeshore 27, Richland Gull Lake 7
Sturgis 43, Allegan 20
Swartz Creek 48, Mount Clemens 6
Tecumseh 20, Tol. Waite, Ohio 0
Three Rivers 14, Paw Paw 0
Traverse City St. Francis 35, Kingsley 0
Traverse City West 58, Alpena 0
Trenton 43, Taylor Truman 36, OT
Troy 24, Berkley 9
Ubly 70, Marlette 36
Union City 44, Jonesville 0
Unionville-Sebewaing 36, Bad Axe 0
Utica 35, Warren Cousino 15
Utica Eisenhower 34, Romeo 0
Utica Ford 31, Roseville 28
Vicksburg 70, Otsego 13
Walled Lake Western 24, Walled Lake Northern 21
Warren De La Salle 26, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 7
Warren Lincoln 36, New Haven 28
Warren Michigan Collegiate 28, Walled Lake Central 15
Warren Woods Tower 21, Warren Fitzgerald 14
Waterford Mott 43, Waterford Kettering 20
Waterford Our Lady 42, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 0
Watervliet 52, Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central 34
West Bloomfield 17, Rochester Adams 16
West Iron County 7, Houghton 0
White Cloud 39, Hesperia 6
White Lake Lakeland 57, South Lyon East 21
Williamston 35, Ionia 34
Wyandotte Roosevelt 41, Taylor Kennedy 0
Wyoming Godwin Heights 61, Cadillac 35
Wyoming Kelloggsville 62, Grandville Calvin Christian 12
Yale 29, Imlay City 21
Ypsilanti Lincoln 21, Ypsilanti 14
Zeeland East 50, Holland Christian 12
Zeeland West 22, Byron Center 14