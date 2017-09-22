“Tiddlywinks” Pet Of The Day September 22

Meet “Tiddlywinks”, our Pet Of The Day today. Tiddlywinks is a beautiful girl looking for an exciting and busy home. She seems to prefer to spend her time with people rather than other animals but she could adjust. Tiddlywinks would do best with older children as she prefers gentle petting to being carried around or picked up. Tiddlywinks has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Tiddlywinks by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.

Advertisement