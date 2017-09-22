Serious injuries in multi-car crash at Lansing intersection

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A multi-car crash at a major Lansing intersection has sent at least one person to a local hospital with serious injuries.

6 News has been told one of the injured was a toddler.

Three ambulances responded to the crash site.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash at Kalamazoo and Larch just after 8:00 a.m.

20170922 080510 Serious injuries in multi car crash at Lansing intersection

Crash scene investigators from the Lansing Police Department are still working to reconstruct the events.

Two of the cars sustained heavy damage.

This story is still developing and will be updated online and on 6 News.

