Report: Wal-Mart planning food delivery directly to your refrigerator

(WLNS) – In recent months there have been a number of services that deliver food directly to consumers in hopes of avoiding trips to the grocery store.

Now retail giant Walmart is working on a plan to get into that market as well, and take it one step further.

The company is announcing a plan that would involve delivery drivers entering your house to deliver your groceries directly to your refrigerator even when you’re not home.

Wal-Mart is working with August Home, a smart-lock security company, that would provide drivers with a one-time code used to enter your home so they can deliver your groceries.

Walmart says customers will get an alert on their smartphones when someone enters.

The plan is expected to be tested in Silicon Valley.

Brick-and-mortar retailers, facing increasing competition from online retail giant Amazon, have been working to make online orders easier for shoppers.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc., for example, recently teamed up with Google to offer voice-activated shopping.