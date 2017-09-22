Michigan State University responds to new Title IX guidance

The white house is officially ending an Obama-era policy on how colleges handle sexual assaults. Education Secretary Betsy Devos outlined the changes earlier this month.

She says the old rules were unfairly skewed against students accused of assaults.

Devos is telling schools they can stay with the previous standards for judging sexual assault cases until the education department comes up with a new policy.

The Title IX coordinator for MSU, Jessica Norris, says she will work closely with President Simon and key campus stakeholders to review and determine the impact on university policy and procedures.

She continued to say the ongoing third-party review of the Title IX program serves as an opportune time to measure campus progress and compare policies and practices against national best practices.

The U.S. Department of Education also announced plans to develop and implement policies through a rulemaking process that includes public comment. MSU is encouraged the Department of Education will seek public input and consider the concerns of stakeholders in the development of the new policy.

MSU says it remains committed to cultivating a safe and inclusive campus community that is free of sex discrimination, sexual harassment, and sexual violence.

“As Spartans, we each play a role in fostering a culture of caring and respect at MSU.”