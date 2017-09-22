Local police prep for MSU/Notre Dame rivalry game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s big football Saturday at MSU on Saturday and with hot and humid temperatures sticking around all weekend, local law enforcement have some tips for those in the game day spirit.

Law enforcement officials say they’re all about people engaging in football festivities but while doing it responsibly and just to make sure everything runs smoothly, police say they’re bringing in extra patrols.

“We will allocate the resources of law enforcement officers to make sure we have a safe event,” said Captain Doug Monette of the Michigan State University Police Department.

Come Saturday, East Lansing will be flooded with Michigan State and Notre Dame fans.

Because of the magnitude of the rivalry game, MSU Police Captain Doug Monette says Michigan State University Police pair up with surrounding law enforcement to help keep an eye on festivities.

“We make sure we provide a secure and safe environment,” Captain Monette stated.

“We see a marked increase in calls for service during weekends like this and so to effectively respond to those calls, especially those emergency calls we need more staffing on,” said Deputy Chief Steve Gonzalez with the East Lansing Police Department.

Deputy Chief Gonzalez says with boiling temperatures this weekend, it’s important for those soaking in the tailgating fun to do it safely and stay hydrated.

“Keep in mind that as you drink alcohol your body will dehydrate and the weather is not going to help us this weekend,” Deputy Chief Gonzalez stated.

Because of the hot and humid conditions, the Capital Area Transportation Authority, also called CATA, will be providing cooling buses for those who need it at Spartan Stadium.

It’s something C.E.O. Sandy Draggoo says CATA has done for years for the community.

“Fire departments can call us, police departments call us and we take those buses of ours and put them out there in the community where they’re needed so that’s a gift that we give and keep on giving,” said Draggoo.

Two buses will be available for people to use closer to kick-off at 8 p.m. and Dragoo says if the cooling buses are still needed during the game, they’ll stay parked till the clock runs down.