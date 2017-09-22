Heat forcing schools to close early, delay football games

(WLNS) – The first day of fall is refusing to give up summer and that’s causing problems for some mid-Michigan school districts.

StormTracker 6 meteorologist Emily Wahls is expecting the high temperature to reach 93 degrees in this area today.

When humidity is factored in the area could see heat indexes well into the upper 90s.

In Jackson County three school districts will be closing early due to the heat.

The Concord High School football game scheduled for tonight is now set to kickoff at 7:30.

Hanover-Horton High School has also pushed back the football game to 7:30 because of the heat.

Stay with the StormTracker 6 team as they give you up-to-the minute weather updates on the StormTracker 6 Weather App and online.