Fire danger high in mid-Michigan, Delta Twp orders burning ban

By Published:

DELTA TWP, Mich (WLNS) – The unseasonably hot and dry weather is causing an unusually high danger of fire.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has identified the Lansing and Tri-County areas, including Delta, Eagle and Watertown Townships of having a very high risk of a fire.

For that reason the Delta Township Fire Department has issued a burning ban in all areas of Delta Township, Eagle Township, and Watertown Township.

No open burning or recreational fires will be allowed until further notice.

At this time, the ban does not apply to fireworks but may be updated to include them at a later time, depending on extended conditions.

Fire officials will be watching local conditions and adjusting the burning ban as necessary.

