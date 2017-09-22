Excessive heat closes schools

The unseasonable weather forced several local school districts to send kids home early today.

You may be familiar with a snow day, but what about a heat day?

Today’s high temperatures forced many schools to send kids home before lunch.

“When it is in the upper 60’s or low 70’s at night and then get’s really hot during the day, it’s just a recipe for a really hot classroom environment,” says Superintendent of Concord Community Schools, Dan Funston.

Funston says about 80% of the classrooms in his district, don’t have air conditioning.

And in this heat, opening windows and turning on fans just doesn’t cut it.

“When we first started discussing it, until about 8:30, the heat index forecast actually increased about 3-4 degrees, that’s what kind of pushed it over the edge in making the decision,” says Funston.

Funston says, there’s no official high temperature that superintendent’s watch for, but there are a lot of factors that go into deciding to send kids home like how long the kids will be outside for recess and how the heat might impact a student’s ability to learn.

“As soon as the heat index starts to pop up into the upper 90’s low 100’s, then we start to have conversations at that point,” says Funston.

While the temperatures outside today reached into the 90’s, temperatures inside the classroom surpassed 80 degrees… creating an environment that might make it hard for kids to pay attention.

“There’s not a lot of learning taking place when it’s 80-85 degrees in the classroom,” says Funston.

Concord Community School officials also pushed back the homecoming parade until 6pm and say the football game will now start at 7:30pm.

School officials plan to hand out cooling towels and urge everyone to stay hydrated.