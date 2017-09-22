6 Sports Player of the Week

By Published:

There has been some great quarterback play this year in prep football games. This week our Player of the Week Award goes to a quarterback leading the East Lansing Trojans and making a name for himself. 6 Sports reporter Alex Sims introduces us to a player whose name you’ll be hearing a lot.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s