Skubick: Michigan House looking to revamp the no fault car insurance system

By Published: Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Debate will open next week in the Michigan House to revamp the no fault car insurance system which many believe is costing motorists too much money.

For years, lawmakers and special interest groups have tried to tap down the cost of no fault car insurance and so part, nothing has been done.

But there’s a new play in town, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. He’s pushing hard for a rate cut but the senate GOP leaders tell the mayor that is price fixing.

The mayor refused to say it was price fixing.

Democrat Mayor Duggan is working closely with the House GOP Speaker Tom Leonard and they will unveil the package next week.

Under their plan, drivers would be given a choice to take $250,000 for a catastrophic accident or keep the current unlimited coverage which critics contend is driving up the cost.

The hospitals, trail lawyers, doctors and insurance companies all need to agree or nothing will be done…which has been the case for the last ten years.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s