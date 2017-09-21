Skubick: Michigan House looking to revamp the no fault car insurance system

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Debate will open next week in the Michigan House to revamp the no fault car insurance system which many believe is costing motorists too much money.

For years, lawmakers and special interest groups have tried to tap down the cost of no fault car insurance and so part, nothing has been done.

But there’s a new play in town, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. He’s pushing hard for a rate cut but the senate GOP leaders tell the mayor that is price fixing.

The mayor refused to say it was price fixing.

Democrat Mayor Duggan is working closely with the House GOP Speaker Tom Leonard and they will unveil the package next week.

Under their plan, drivers would be given a choice to take $250,000 for a catastrophic accident or keep the current unlimited coverage which critics contend is driving up the cost.

The hospitals, trail lawyers, doctors and insurance companies all need to agree or nothing will be done…which has been the case for the last ten years.