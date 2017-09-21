Scam Alert: Don’t pay for painted addresses on curbs

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The East Lansing Police Department is spreading the word about reports of a common scam in East Lansing.

The scam works like this: someone will paint your address on your curb. Ater doing so, they will leave a note in your mailbox implying they are contracted by the city and request that you leave money in your mailbox for them to collect payment for the service.

YOU DO NOT NEED TO PAY FOR THIS SERVICE.

The Department of Public Works has not painted any curbs, nor have they contracted any company to paint curbs.

This is a scam.

You do not have to pay them.