“Park District Project” plans scrapped in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An East Lansing project that’s been in the works for more than ten years has officially been kicked to the curb.

The “Park District Project,” initially known as the “City Center II. Project” is no longer happening in East Lansing.

The prior developer and the current developer had not reached an agreement on a transfer of a Michigan business tax credit which led the developer to pull the plug all together.

As of right now even though the “Park District Project” is no longer in action, demolition of the building that most people call an eyesore is still set to happen on October 7th.

“Certainly this is not the position that we’d like to be in, we’d like to see the project advancing,” said East Lansing Director of Planning, Building & Development, Tim Dempsey.

For Dempsey, pulling the plug is disappointing but he says he’s looking forward to the demolition happening a few weeks from now.

The question is once the building is torn down, what’s the next step for the vacant lot?

“At this point we don’t know that, we’ll be working with the developer/owner of the property over the coming weeks and months to determine what they might bring back to this as far as a revised project,” Dempsey stated.

Dempsey says there is talk about using the upcoming empty property as a parking lot but that’s to be determined.

“There is potential that maybe we would look at short term parking while the other downtown project is under construction but that’s something we have to sit down and evaluate with the property owners and then look at it from a cost perspective,” said Dempsey.