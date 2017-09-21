Official charged in Flint water-related death faces hearing

By Published:
Photo: MSNBC / MGN

FLINT, Mich. (AP) – A Michigan official blamed in the death of a Flint-area man who had Legionnaires’ disease faces a key hearing to determine whether he will stand trial for involuntary manslaughter.

Nick Lyon is head of the Department of Health and Human Services. He’s accused of failing to alert the public in a timely manner about a Legionnaires’ outbreak in the Flint area in 2014-15.

Some experts have blamed the outbreak on Flint’s failure to treat its water to reduce corrosion.

A judge must decide whether there’s enough evidence to send Lyon to trial in the death of an 85-year-old man. The hearing starting Thursday could last weeks.

Robert Skidmore was diagnosed with Legionnaires’ six months before his death from congestive heart failure. Lyon’s attorney notes Skidmore’s home didn’t use Flint water.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s