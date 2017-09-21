Michigan trooper dies from injuries after motorcycle crash

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Michigan State Police say a trooper has died from his injuries after crashing his motorcycle in the western part of the state.

The agency says 28-year-old Trooper Timothy O’Neill of the Rockford Post died following the crash about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.

It says the three-year veteran was on patrol when the crash occurred near Rockford, about 12 miles (19 kilometers) north of Grand Rapids. It says no one else was injured, and the crash remains under investigation.

MSP Director Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue issued a statement saying, “It is with a very heavy heart that I confirm the death of one of our own.”

Gov. Rick Snyder posted on Twitter that O’Neill’s “loss will be felt throughout our state.”