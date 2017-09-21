Man accused of rape on MSU campus arraigned on one count of 3rd degree CSC

By Published:

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Isaiah Grant, a 22 year old from Detroit, has been charged with raping a woman at apartments on MSU’s campus.

Grant was arraigned on one count of 3rd degree CSC earlier this month.

The assault reportedly happened between Dec. 12-16th 2016 at the 1855 Place Apartments in the 1200 block of Garden City Road in East Lansing.

The woman reported it on Jan. 30, 2017.

The preliminary exam for Grant is scheduled for Sept. 28, in 54B District Court.

MSU spokesman Jason Cody did not know if Grant is or had been a student, his name was not in the Directory.

