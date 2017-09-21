Lansing company gets funds to develop zero-emission panels

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A Lansing company is getting $100,000 from the federal government to develop zero-emission, reconstituted wood panels for building interiors.

Metna Co. will replace organic resins used in its manufacturing process with inorganic polymer binders. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says doing so will cut emissions of air pollutants called volatile organic compounds.

The EPA says use of inorganic polymers can boost building safety and longevity.

Metna’s award was among 15 totaling $1.6 million from the Small Business Innovation Research program, which funds companies that develop technologies to help protect human health and the environment.

Companies compete for an initial award of $100,000. Winners are eligible to seek a second-phase award of $300,000 to further develop and commercialize the technology.

