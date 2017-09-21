Fatal motorcycle crash in Lansing took the life of 23 year old

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 23-year-old Christopher David Knight Jr. from Lansing died yesterday after his motorcycle slammed into a pickup truck.

Knight Jr. was taken to a hospital then later on passed away.

The accident happened at 1:00pm yesterday afternoon at the intersection of Martin Luther King and Northrup Street.

According to police, the motorcycle was headed north on MLK and crashed into a pickup truck wanting to turn left from Northrup.

Neither of the people in the pickup truck were injured.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s