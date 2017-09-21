Fatal motorcycle crash in Lansing took the life of 23 year old

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 23-year-old Christopher David Knight Jr. from Lansing died yesterday after his motorcycle slammed into a pickup truck.

Knight Jr. was taken to a hospital then later on passed away.

The accident happened at 1:00pm yesterday afternoon at the intersection of Martin Luther King and Northrup Street.

According to police, the motorcycle was headed north on MLK and crashed into a pickup truck wanting to turn left from Northrup.

Neither of the people in the pickup truck were injured.