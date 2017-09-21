Erb Family Foundation gives $1M to Motown Museum expansion

By Published:

DETROIT (AP) – The Fred A. and Barbara Erb Family Foundation is giving $1 million toward the $50 million expansion of the Motown Museum .

The gift announced Wednesday supports the expansion of the Detroit museum’s educational programming. Foundation President John Erb says the space allows the museum “to share the legacy of Motown Records’ entrepreneurship.”

The expansion will be designed and built around the existing museum, which includes the original studio and famed “Hitsville U.S.A.” sign.

The museum is located where company founder Berry Gordy launched his music empire. The label started in 1959 and scores of stars and hits were created before Motown moved to California in 1972.

The Erbs, whose foundation launched in 2009, were known for Erb Lumber, the multistate family business sold in 1993. The couple died in 2013.

