East Lansing businesses respond to shut down of “Park District Project”

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The plug for the multi-million dollar East Lansing “Park District Project,” initially known as the “City Center II. Project” has officially been pulled after more than ten years of planning.

The decision comes after a prior developer and the current developer could not reach an agreement on a transfer of a Michigan business tax credit and officials say that credit was needed to pull the most recent plan together.

Even though the “Park District Project” is no longer happening, demolition for the building still is.

It will come tumbling down a few weeks from now on October 7th and surrounding businesses have mixed feelings about it.

“What’s more of an eyesore…two tall buildings that are vacant or an empty lot that all you see is just a bunch of dead grass?” said Joshua Martinez, General Manager of Black Cat Bistro.

That is the question Martinez is pondering after learning the $132-million East Lansing “Park District Project” was canned after more than ten years of planning.

“Unfortunately now we’re stuck with looking at it still going ok what’s going on,” Martinez stated.

Martinez has been the General Manager at Black Cat Bistro since 2015 and he says he was eager for the development because it would attract more customers to his restaurant.

Now city officials say the upcoming empty property may be used as a temporary parking lot until other plans are decided but that’s yet to be determined.

“I think it would be a great band aid for right now,” said Martinez.

“It might help out having people walk across the street and see the business but we were really excited about that development,” said Danny Aybar, Employee at Ink & Needle.

Aybar works directly across the street at Ink & Needle East, a local tattoo shop and he says the reason the shop opened a location next to the vacant building was because of future business opportunities.

“Now with the development not occurring, we’re just going to have to go through all the negative aspects because once they start doing that construction, it’s going to shut down the streets and it’s really going to slow our business down with no benefit so that really stinks>,” Aybar stated.

East Lansing city officials say they will be working with the buildings property owner throughout the coming months to determine what the next step is regarding any future project.