Conviction reversed for woman whose daughter ate pill, died

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan appeals court has overturned the child abuse conviction of a woman whose 11-month-old daughter died from eating a morphine pill.

The Macomb Daily reports the court issued two opinions Wednesday reversing the conviction and prison sentence of Kimberly Murphy in connection with the 2013 death of Trinity Murphy.

One ruling says the verdict wasn’t supported by sufficient evidence. Another opinion says the Sterling Heights woman wasn’t found to be reckless.

Prosecutors had argued she committed the “reckless act” of maintaining an extremely messy house that allowed the child to ingest the pill that was intended for her recently deceased grandmother.

Murphy’s husband Harold Murphy also was convicted of second-degree child abuse and was sentenced last year to a minimum of 2 ½ years in prison. He didn’t appeal.