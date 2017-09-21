’67 Seconds of Peace’ event marks Detroit’s 1967 riots

DETROIT (AP) – Reflective presentations and quiet contemplation are planned on Detroit’s Belle Isle to mark the deadly rioting 50 years ago that convulsed the city.

“67 Seconds of Peace” is scheduled for Thursday at the Nancy Brown Peace Carillon Tower on the island park. It will include 67 seconds of silence – referring to the 1967 unrest that claimed 43 lives – led by Church of the Messiah Pastor Barry Randolph.

The event also includes a reading of “Poem for Belle Isle” by author Marsha Music and a presentation by historian Jamon Jordan.

The week of violence began when police arrested black patrons at an after-hours bar.

The program is hosted by the Belle Isle Conservancy and part of “Detroit 67: Looking Back to Move Forward,” organized by the Detroit Historical Society.