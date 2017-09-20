Two women wounded in overnight shooting

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – This morning two women are recovering inside a Lansing hospital right now after bullets came flying into the house they were in last night.

It happened shortly after 11 p.m. on the 1400 block of Ada, which is near South Pennsylvania Avenue, close to Potter Park Zoo.

According to police someone fired a gun into the home hitting the two woman.

They are expected to survive.

Police tell 6 News they don’t believe the women were the intended targets.

As of right now police are still looking for the person responsible.

