Tools stolen from Habitat for Humanity disrupts charitable work

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “We no longer have the tools here that we once had.”

Outrage and disappointment…that’s how volunteers from Lansing’s Capital Region Habitat for Humanity feel after thousands of dollars’ worth of power tools were stolen from one of the organizations trailers on Monday.

“We serve the vulnerable community, stealing tools from us makes us vulnerable,” said Vicki Hamilton-Allen, Executive Director of the Capital Region Habitat for Humanity.

Hamilton-Allen says thieves entered through a locked fence just north of downtown Lansing and broke a lock attached to the trailer the tools were located.

She says the tools that were taken, disrupts the work Habitat for Humanity does every day to help those in the community and since then, Hamilton-Allen says the non-profit has used nearly $3,000 of its own funds to replace the most necessary tools.

“These are the tools of our trade,” Hamilton-Allen stated.

When the theft happened, Habitat for Humanity took to social media to inform the community and the response was what one might imagine…supportive.

“Having the community respond the way that they did what very reassuring to know that we have them behind us,” said Hamilton-Allen.

Hamilton-Allen says the plan now is to upgrade the organizations surveillance video system and continue to move forward…but she hopes justice is served.

“If you have stolen these tools and you realize now the impact of that decision then please ask a friend to bring them back to Habitat for Humanity and we will be glad to receive them,” Hamilton-Allen stated.

If you’d like to donate to the Capital Region Habitat for Humanity, head to the “Seen on 6” section of website.