State civil service workers protest proposed rule changes

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – State employees are holding a protest rally prior to a meeting of the Michigan Civil Service Commission this morning.

The protesters are against a new proposal before the Michigan Civil Service Commission that would change how civil servants negotiate together for overtime pay, seniority, and grievances.

Critics of the plan say that will “rig the rules of state government against hard-working civil servants like nurses, social workers, and bridge inspectors”.

