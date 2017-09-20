State civil service workers protest proposed rule changes

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – State employees are holding a protest rally prior to a meeting of the Michigan Civil Service Commission this morning.

The protesters are against a new proposal before the Michigan Civil Service Commission that would change how civil servants negotiate together for overtime pay, seniority, and grievances.

Critics of the plan say that will “rig the rules of state government against hard-working civil servants like nurses, social workers, and bridge inspectors”.

6 News has a crew at the protest and will be updating this developing story online and on 6 News tonight

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s