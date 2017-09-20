Skubick: Sen. Stabenow could face challenge from west Michigan congressman

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – 6 News has learned that west Michigan Republican Congressman Fred Upton is very close to running for the U.S. Senate against Lansing Democrat Debbie Stabenow.

Inside sources are telling 6 News that Fred Upton is already 90 percent there but he’s still crossing the t’s and dotting the i’s.

Republicans are telling Mr. Upton that they are “sick” of incumbent Stabenow and that she has forgotten about her constituents back home and is more interested in being a party leader in Washington.

An Upton insider also reveals that Republicans want Upton to run because candidates such as Bob Young, Sandy Pensler and John Johns are not top tier candidates, while Upton is.

Former Democratic party chair Mark Brewer contends Upton has done nothing for Michigan while Ms. Stabenow has.

“She’s seeing folks constantly out there where Upton has been closeted pretty much,” said Brewer. “He’s been taking his elections for granted.”

State Sen. John Proos, a former Upton staff member, says “he really did an extraordinary job as a member of commerce for many years.”

The Upton team says their guy is not a Donald Trump or a Bill Schuette.

“He’s been supporting the Trump agenda for the last eight months and he has put no distance between himself and Bill Schuette,” claims Brewer. “So who is Fred Upton?”

Proos continues “in order to get things you need somebody who can work across the aisle.”

Mr. Upton will be on Mackinac Island this weekend for a state Republican conference but he won’t announce his candidacy there.

He is in no hurry and might make the decision in October.