MSU dedicates Grand Rapids Research Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WLNS) – The newest addition to Grand Rapids’ ever-expanding medical mile was officially dedicated this morning.

The M.S.U. Grand Rapids Research Center at the corner of Michigan and Monroe, was dedicated with a ribbon cutting by University officials and some of those who have contributed to the facility.

Former ambassador Peter Secchia, who was a major motivating factor in bringing Michigan State University’s School of Human Medicine to Grand Rapids, was joined by Dick And Betsy DeVos, who also contributed.

Mrs. DeVos spoke in her role as U-S Education Secretary about the value of the facility.

The building is the second major addition for Michigan State University in downtown Grand Rapids.

Former Ambassador Secchia says he anticipates other facilities being built on the same site in years to come…