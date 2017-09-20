Motorcycle driver injured in south Lansing crash

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The driver of a motorcycle was seriously injured in a crash with a pick-up truck in south Lansing early this afternoon.

Lansing Police tell 6 News that the crash happened just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of South Martin Luther King Jr and Northrup.

Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling south on MLK when the truck pulled out onto northbound MLK.

Two people in the pickup truck were not injured.

Martin Luther King Jr is shutdown until further notice while accident scene investigators remain on the scene.

This story will be developing and will be updated online and on 6 News.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s