Motorcycle driver injured in south Lansing crash

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The driver of a motorcycle was seriously injured in a crash with a pick-up truck in south Lansing early this afternoon.

Lansing Police tell 6 News that the crash happened just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of South Martin Luther King Jr and Northrup.

Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling south on MLK when the truck pulled out onto northbound MLK.

Two people in the pickup truck were not injured.

Martin Luther King Jr is shutdown until further notice while accident scene investigators remain on the scene.

This story will be developing and will be updated online and on 6 News.