Michigan’s First Lady supports fight against campus sexual assault

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Numbers from the National Sexual Violence Resource Center show that one in five women will be sexually assaulted while in college.

Michigan’s first lady, Sue Snyder, will continue her fight to end campus sexual assault in Michigan during her day-long summit next Monday.

This will be Snyder’s third year chairing the “Let’s End Campus Sexual Assault” summit.

6 News anchor Sheri Jones talked with her ahead of the big day.

Snyder tells us that she’s aiming to get more high school students aware of issues before they step foot on campus.

“We need to educate the high school kids so we started to bring them in last year and now we’re having a bigger presence this year we’ve got so many high school kids coming and we also have college kids from all colleges across the state and I think we’re up to over 400 right now.”

“Let’s End Campus Sexual Assault” is next Monday September 25 at Eastern Michigan University.

