Michigan State Police trooper dies in on-duty motorcycle crash

ROCKFORD, Mich (WLNS) – A Michigan State Police trooper has died of injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash this morning near Grand Rapids.

Timothy O’Neill, 28, was injured while on-duty when his motorcycle was involved in a crash near the intersection of Wolverine Boulevard NE and Belding Road NE in Plainfield Township.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I confirm the death of one of our own, Tpr. Timothy O’Neill,” stated Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, director of the MSP. “I ask that you please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers in the difficult days ahead.”

O’Neill enlisted with the Michigan State Police in 2014 and served at the Rockford Post his entire career.

He is survived by his mother, father, brother, sister and fiancé. He was set to be married on October 7, 2017.