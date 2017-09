JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – The Jackson County office of the Sheriff is asking for your help in identifying a suspect in connection with a burglary early Monday morning.

The break-in occurred at Zimmerman’s Trading Post in Tompkins Township.

The suspect is described as a white male with a thin build.

He was wearing a dark blue ski mask, dark coat, blue jeans dark gloves and brown boots.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Huttenlocker at 517-768-7931