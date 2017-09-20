Ingham County jail inmate death ruled a heart attack

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – Last June we told you about an inmate dying while in custody at the Ingham County Jail.

Now the Ingham County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled that the death of Christopher Martin on June 16 was due to coronary artery disease, or a heart attack.

Martin, who was 41 when he died, had been booked into the jail on June 13.

He had appeared before a judge the day before he died and was later found unresponsive in a holding cell.

Jail deputies and medical staff immediately started life saving measures and Martin was transported to Sparrow Hospital, where he died the next day.

While the medical examiner was investigating Martin’s death a second death occurred at the jail.

Last week 39 year-old Mark Kelly Rhodus from Monroe was found unresponsive in his bunk at 4 a.m. during hourly check.

Rhodus was assigned to the housing area of the jail. He also had a bunk mate who was in the cell at the time he was found.

Despite efforts from corrections officers and paramedics to revive Rhodus, they were unsuccessful.

The cause of death was not apparent and is under investigation.

Rhodus had been in the jail since August 3 on a contempt charge and an MDOC parole hold from Monroe County.