“Fiddlesticks” Pet Of The Day September 20

Meet “Fiddlesticks”, our Pet Of The Day today. Fiddlesticks is a 6-year-old “All-American” mixed breed male dog. He looks like he has some Lab and American Staffordshire in his family tree somewhere. He is a great guy with a very friendly personality. His tail wags non-stop! Fiddlesticks weighs about 45 pounds and has a beautiful medium brown coat. He knows his basic commands and would be a wonderful companion. Fiddlesticks has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Fiddlesticks by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.
We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.