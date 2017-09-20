“Fiddlesticks” Pet Of The Day September 20

Meet “Fiddlesticks”, our Pet Of The Day today. Fiddlesticks is a 6-year-old “All-American” mixed breed male dog. He looks like he has some Lab and American Staffordshire in his family tree somewhere. He is a great guy with a very friendly personality. His tail wags non-stop! Fiddlesticks weighs about 45 pounds and has a beautiful medium brown coat. He knows his basic commands and would be a wonderful companion. Fiddlesticks has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Fiddlesticks by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

