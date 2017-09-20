Crime Stoppers: 1 attempt to identify, 2 wanted for felony offense

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance for information and to help find two people wanted for felonies.

They are pictured clockwise from upper left:

Attempt to identify:

On September 17th 2017, the Lansing Police Department responded to a burglary on the 3600 block of Waverly Road in Lansing. During the robbery, four subjects were observed entering

the business, and removing items from the premises. After review of the video, it has been determined that two of the accused subjects were in the business earlier in the day. If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Wanted for a Felony Offense:

Cierra Nicole Decess is a 21-year-old white female who stands 5’5” tall and weighs 130 pounds. Decess has blonde hair and brown eyes. Ms. Decess has a Felony Warrant for Forgery out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

Keshawn Davon-Dequan Foreman is a 20-year-old black male who stands 6’00” tall and weighs 180 pounds. Foreman has black hair and brown eyes. Mr. Foreman has a Felony Warrant for Forgery out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.